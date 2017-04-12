Siete Palabras to tackle EJK among other issues in the society

Extrajudicial killings; second chances, youth empowerment,and hope.

These are among the issues that will be discussed in this year’s Siete Palabras or the reflections on the Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Good Friday.

For the fourth time, the event, which used to be exclusive to priests, will include a lay person and a nun.

The reflections will be guided by the theme: Year of the Parish: Communion of Communities.

The meditations will start at noon and will be broadcast live over GMA-7 and through radio DYRF.

The first word “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” will be discussed by Fr. Daniel Franklin Pilario, dean of studies of the St. Vincent School of Theology in Quezon City. He will talk about extrajudicial killings that hound the country for the past nine months.

The meditations on the second word “Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise” will be led by Sr. Nimfa Seranias of the Missionary Sisters of the Servants of the Holy Spirit Kahupayan Center Inc. She will also dwell on the importance of hope.

Fr. Crispin Mostajo, parish priest of the Mother of Perpetual Help-Redemptorist Church in Cebu City, will talk about the third word of Jesus on the cross “Woman, behold your son; Son, behold your mother.” He will also focus on youth empowerment.

Fr. Arvin Abatayo of the Don Bosco-Magone which caters to children in conflict with the law will expound on the fourth word “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” He will also discuss the need of giving chances to drug dependents.

Fr. Jonathan Rubin, parochial vicar of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, will give his reflections on Jesus’ fifth word “I thirst.”

The young priest, who used to be a call center agent, will talk about his journey back to God.

The meditations on the sixth word “It is finished” will be led by Mr. Juanito Entica, a parishioner of the Sto. Niño Parish in Paknaan, Mandaue City.

The last meditation on “Father, into Your hands I commend my spirit” will be given by Fr. Arnulfo Rendon, executive director of the Basic Ecclesial Communities of the Cebu Archdiocese.

Fr. Jose Adonis Aquino, director of the Archdiocesan Biblical Apostolate, will open the reflections. Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma will conclude the meditations with a prayer.