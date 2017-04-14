Residents complain about loud music from Isla Music Festival venue

(A video footage at the Isla Music Festival 2017 venue taken by Lindo Gigante on April 23, Maundy Thursday.)

While organizers of the controversial Isla Music Festival 2017 in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island said main event will happen on Saturday, residents have started to complain about loud music and parties happening as of Thursday night.

Lindo Gigante, a resort owner and a captain of an international airline, said he was disturbed and was not able to sleep.

“It was a disco type of music with a thumping beat,” Gigante said.

Gigante was among the critics of Isla Music Festival 2017 and has been vocal about their stand that “Holy Week is not a fiesta.”

He said he visited the venue and saw party-goers including a woman who wore a bikini. He even took a video footage of the area.

Gigante claimed that the music ended at 3:30 a.m on Friday and he was able to sleep at 5 a.m. in his resort in Barangay Poblacion, which is a kilometer away from the Isla Music Festival 2017 venue.

“I am very upset, Gigante added.

Amador Lumongsod Sr., who treats Santa Fe town as his second home, agreed with Gigante.

Cebu Daily News saw Lumongsod biking along Barangay Poblacion on Friday morning.

Lumongsod, who hails from Cebu City, said he has been living in Santa Fe with his family for a while now.

The 64-year old said he could hear the music at their rented house, which is 200 meters away from the venue.

He said the music started at around 10 p.m on Thursday and was able to sleep at 11 p.m.

“Wala nako kabantay unsa orasa nahuman kay perti na nakong tuloga kay gikapoy ko,” he added.

Lumongsod explained that he is against the Isla Music Festival 2017 as it runs counter to the preservation of the solemnity of the Holy Week celebration.

The Isla Music Festival 2017 was schedule from April 12, Holy Wednesday, until April 15, Black Saturday.

The Isla Team, the organizer of the event, said in a previous interview that their main event will be on Black Saturday since Holy Wednesday will be set up day and on Maundy Thursday they will be holding beach volleyball event.

The organizers also said there will be no party on Good Friday except for film showing about the ‘The Passion of Christ.’

Gigante and Lumongsud however said that was not the case.

Cebu Daily News visited the venue of Isla Music Festival 2017 in Barangay Poblacion and looked for the organizers to get their side.

A stage was already set up in the area while tents were also seen along the beach line.

The organizers, however, were not around when CDN team visited the venue and were told by four men, who were staying in the cottage near the stage, that the organizers left and would be back after lunch.

CDN also called Santa Fe’s Paralegal Officer Niño Torevillas, who said said he will be granting an interview within the day.

Fr. Roy Bucag, Sto. Niño Roman Catholic Church parish priest, refused to be interviewed.