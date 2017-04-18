Search for article

Leonard leads Spurs to Game 2 win

@brianMJochoa

12:26 PM April 18th, 2017

By: Brian J. Ochoa, April 18th, 2017 12:26 PM
Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs. /AP

Kawhi Leonard had a career game and led the San Antonio Spurs to a 96-82 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their Western Conference first round series at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Tuesday (Philippine time).

Leonard netted a career-high of 37 points on an impeccable 19-of-19 shooting from the free throw line as the Spurs head into Memphis with a 2-0 lead.

Leonard also had 11 rebounds and took part in a game-clinching 16-7 run at the endgame after Memphis sliced what was once a 26-point lead to just five midway through the fourth.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 24 points.

