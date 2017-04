The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) will temporarily keep their hands off drug-related operations.

Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, deputy chief of CIDG-7, said they received a memorandum regarding the matter from Camp Crame last April 6.

He did not cite any reason.

“It is not for us to comment on the matter. All we have to do is to comply with it,” Amancia said.