LOS ANGELES –Blake Griffin led a smash-mouth revival of Lob City with 24 points, DeAndre Jordan had a double-double and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 99-91 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning Philippine time) to even their playoff series at 1-1.

Jordan finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 21 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, who crushed the Jazz in the paint, 60-38.