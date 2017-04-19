2-day activities for Earth Day Cebu start tomorrow

WITH the advocacy of providing a healthy lifestyle and greener environment, the organizers of Earth Day Cebu are spearheading the “Pag-amuma sa Inahang Kalikopan (Care for Mother Earth)” on April 21 to 22, 2017 at the University of the Philippines Lahug Campus, Cebu City as part of a series of events in celebration of Earth Day this year.

This year’s theme for the Earth Day — “Environmental and Climate Literacy” — aims to build a community that has a profound awareness in climate change and other threats to the planet.

“We’ve organized Pag-amuma in Cebu to build awareness among the Cebuanos and inspire them to take action against global warming that is currently affecting our Mother Earth,” said Japamala Arnaldo of Art Cebu.

Weng, of Cebu Farmers Market, believes that part of achieving a healthy lifestyle is building a sustainable and livable planet for the current and future generations.

“We want to reach out to others so that together we can do something to protect our planet,” said Anne Dala of Cebu Food Revolution.

The two-day “Pag-amuma sa Inahang Kalikopan” will showcase lectures, panel discussions, organic farmers fair, a concert and an art exhibit, among others.

On the first day, the event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be panel discussions by various climate speakers including Prof. Henry Espiritu of PCAP, Jakki Lucero of Climate Reality Project, Dada Dharmavedananda of PROUT and Ecology, JCI Cebu Sinulog, and Francis Sollano of Youth for Livable Cebu at the AS Conference Hall in University of the Philippines. A vegetarian boodlefight fellowship eating will follow.

On the second day, a festival day will happen at the UP grounds from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Among the activities are live music, local art and crafts, bazaar, E-bike and PCAP, family cookout fair, education booths, organic farmers market, plant-based food stalls, picnic area and playground for kids.

The celebration is free and open to all families, couples, students and young professionals.

“We all have the responsibility to do something. Let’s start by knowing what is going on. And then let’s do something,” said Roza Javier of Cebu Food Revolution.