Parks employees undergo drug test

ABOUT 131 employees of the city’s Parks and Playground Commission, Fort San Pedro and Department of Social Welfare and Services underwent a random drug test held at Plaza Independencia yesterday.

Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the City Office for Substance Abuse and Prevention (Cosap) said the commission earlier requested them to conduct the surprise drug test, the fifth City Hall office to undergo the test this year.

Of the number, seven employees were absent for yesterday’s test.

Dr. Utlang said the employees can request to undergo a drug test on a date to be decided on by Copsap.

Dr. Utlang said the Cebu City Zoo, Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries and Cosap were cleared of drug use.

At the Department of Engineering and Public Works, six employees initially tested positive last April 10.

One employee each from the Department of Public Services (DPS) and City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) initially tested positive for drug use.

Dr. Utlang said employees and officials of Barangays Hipodromo and Day-as have not yet undergone a drug test.