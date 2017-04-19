Joint venture eyed for plant

The inclusion of Cebu City’s septage treatment plant (STP) in its 93-1 land swap deal with Cebu province may drive the city’s septic haulers to revert to improper ways of disposing wastewater.

Former Cebu City councilor Nida Cabrera voiced this concern even as she reiterated her support for either a joint venture with the province or the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to continue operation of the plant.

She said the sewage treatment plant allowed the city to unload septic tanks and treat wastes as mandated by a city ordinance that she authored.

Cabrera, now a City Hall environmental consultant, said she hopes the city government can continue the program even if the lot where the STP is located will be turned over to the provincial government.

The plant is located at Block 27 of the North Reclamation Area.

The MCWD earlier asked the city to allocate one hectare inside the closed Inayawan landfill where they can operate a sewage treatment plant.

Cabrera said the MCWD is also requesting the city to transfer the facility to the Inayawan landfill site and that they be allowed to operate it.

“It is our primary responsibility to take care of our wastewater. If MCWD is interested to come up with this program, we are happy. I hope this will be approved by the City Council and the mayor,” she told reporters yesterday.

She said there are still reports that some of the private septic haulers in the city would still dispose their wastewater just anywhere. She said this should be monitored.

If MCWD’s proposal will be approved by the council and Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Cabrera said the water district will operate the STP equipment that will be transferred from Block 27 to the Inayawan landfill.

She said the city government and the MCWD still had to work out the revenue scheme for the operation of the plant.

Cabrera said the MCWD got support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which donated the plant to operate the facility.

“If the provincial government is interested to have a joint venture, it will be good because the STP is already in place there. It is also earning P1 million a month,” Cabrera said.