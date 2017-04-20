Global Cebu downs Magwe FC

GLOBAL Cebu FC inched closer to the knockout stage of the 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup after beating Magwe FC, 4–2, last Wednesday evening in Yangon, Myanmar.

The reigning UFL champions, Cebu’s official football team in the Philippine Football League, now leads Group F with 12 points coming off from four victories and one defeat.

Global Cebu FC will host Cambodia’s Beoungket Angkor FC in their final group stage match on May 3 at the Rizal Stadium in Metro Manila.

Ceres Negros FC, meanwhile, downed Vietnam’s Hanoi FC, 6-2, to clinch the top spot in Group G.

Ceres Negros FC now has two wins, two draws and a single defeat.