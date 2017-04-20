‘Crising’ wreaks P3.3M damage to crops in Carmen

DAMAGE to crops in Carmen town brought about by Tropical Depression Crising is initially assessed at P3.3 million.

Ramero Pungtod, officer in charge of the agriculture office of Carmen, said nine barangays in the municipality incurred damage due to the effects of Crising. These include Barangays Cantumog, Ipil, Triumfo, Dawis Norte, Poblacion, Baring, Luyang, Cantipay and Lanipga.

Pungtod said they are still assessing the damage on livestock.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the provincial government will provide a tractor to assist the farmers there.

The local government of Carmen was also urged to make a list of fisherfolk so that they could also be given material assistance especially those whose fishing boats were damaged.

Department of Agriculture 7 (DA-7) Information Officer Melquiades Ibarra said the office committed to provide Carmen with 50 plastic drums, a corn miller, corn shiller, 300 packs of vegetable seeds, 20 bags of corn seeds and 15 bags of milled rice.

DA Secretary Emmanuel Piñol visited Carmen Tuesday morning to inspect the areas affected by the typhoon as well as to grace a farmer’s forum.

The secretary also visited the wake of one of the typhoon casualties and gave financial assistance.

Meanwhile, certain portions of the roads in Catmon and Compostela, which were damaged due to heavy flooding, are now being reconstructed.

“So far atung natan-aw sa pagka Monday dayun kay ang Catmon, ug didto sad sa Compostela probably next week, maayo na,” said Cebu Provincial Engineer Hector Jamora. /Michelle Jessa Fae M. Miranda, Xavier University Intern