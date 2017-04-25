Drug suspect falls in buy-bust operation

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a drug suspect and seized P185,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City on Monday night.

Lloyd Bontilao, 31-years-old, was arrested with two packs of suspected shabu that weigh more or less 50 grams worth P185,000, according to Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson.

Bontilao violated the RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, particularly for selling illegal drugs. This offense is non-bailable.