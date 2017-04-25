OCD-7 to release additional cash aid for casualties

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD-7) in Central Visayas has announced that it will release financial aid to the families of those who died when Tropical Depression Crising hit northern Cebu last Easter Sunday.

OCD-7 will release ten thousand pesos to the families of nine people who were killed by the raging flood waters in the town of Carmen and Danao City; while P5,000 will be given to those who suffered injuries due to Crising.

According to OCD’s Joy Hernandez, beneficiaries of the financial aid will have to comply with several requirements before the assistance can be released.

“Kailangan pa og proof of filial relationship sa namatay para makuha ang assistance ug uban pang requirements (Well, they have to show proof of filial relationship with the dead victim to get the assistance aside from other requirements),” Hernandez said.

Other documents required to claim the OCD assistance for survivors are the death certificate of the victim, a certification from the barangay captain that the victim died due to Crising, a police report of the incident, and an endorsement for payment of claims by the chairperson of the town or city’s Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (LDRRMC).

For persons who were injured by Crising, OCD-7 requires a medical certificate from the hospital or clinic where the victim was confined for at least three days aside from a LDRRMC or police report of the incident, and an endorsement for payment of claims by the local disaster council.

This year’s Easter Sunday had taken on a tragic turn in the island of Cebu as nine lost their lives as a result of the incessant rain that battered the area overnight.

In the northern town of Carmen, eight residents died after being swept away by surging waters that slammed into their homes at dawn while a woman was also swept away by a flash flood that occurred in neighboring Danao City and died.

There were other reports of injury which have yet to be determined.

OCD’s aid will be on top of the P20,000 given by the Cebu provincial government as cash and burial assistance to the families of the casualties./Xavier University- Ateneo de Cagayan Intern Michelle Jessa Fae M. Miranda