Ala pug Waminal victorious

ALA BOXING Gym’s up and comer Jess Rhey Waminal scored a big win over veteran Gerpaul Valero via unanimous decision in the 10-rounder main event of the Bakbakan sa La Carlota last Wednesday night in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

All three judges favored Waminal, who dominated Valero to earn his 11th victory. Of the 11 wins, six is by knockouts. He also has a single defeat and one draw.

Two judges scored the bout, 99-91, while the other one scored it, 100-90.

The victory was Waminal’s sixth straight victory in a span of one and a half year.

Valero suffered his 19th loss. He has 21 wins, 15 by knockouts, and four draws.

Team Joeric Boxing’s hard hitting Lenmar Presillas, meanwhile, settled for a majority draw against Lorenz Ladrada in their six-round super flyweight showdown.

Two judges scored the bout even, 57 all while the other judge saw the fight at 56-58, in favor of Presillas.

Presillas recorded his first draw. He has two wins, four losses and one knockout win in his record.

The unbeaten Ladrada also logged his first draw. He has four wins, two by knockouts.