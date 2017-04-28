Police nab ‘drug pusher’ in Danao City

A suspected drug pusher was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City past 2 a.m. on Friday.

Glenn Tapayan, 36, allegedly sold a pack of shabu to an undercover policeman.

Seized from him were packs of shabu worth P248,390 and P1,300 cash believed to proceeda from the illegal drug trade, said Senior Insp. Reslyn Abella, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9168 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs. vi

The offense is non-bailable.