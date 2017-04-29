Search for article

Region 7 settles for 9th place in 60th Palaro

SHARES:

By:

@CalvinCordova

04:29 PM April 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Calvin D. Cordova, April 29th, 2017 04:29 PM
Overall ranking for the 2017 Palarong Pambansa.

Overall ranking for the 2017 Palarong Pambansa.

San Jose, Antique– The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) slumped to its worst finish in the Palarong Pambansa after finishing ninth in the 60th edition of the multi-sporting event, which ended yesterday here.

Cviraa collected just 20 gold medals, 18 silvers and 29 bronzes. It was the region’s poorest showing since finishing sixth in the 2015 Palaro held in Tagum City.

The National Capital Region was once again crowned overall champion after raking in 98 golds, 66 silvers and 45 bronzes.

Region 4-A and Region 6 completed the top three at 41-57-57 and 38-29-40, respectively.

Here’s a more detailed list of the overall performance of every region.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.