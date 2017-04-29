Region 7 settles for 9th place in 60th Palaro

San Jose, Antique– The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) slumped to its worst finish in the Palarong Pambansa after finishing ninth in the 60th edition of the multi-sporting event, which ended yesterday here.

Cviraa collected just 20 gold medals, 18 silvers and 29 bronzes. It was the region’s poorest showing since finishing sixth in the 2015 Palaro held in Tagum City.

The National Capital Region was once again crowned overall champion after raking in 98 golds, 66 silvers and 45 bronzes.

Region 4-A and Region 6 completed the top three at 41-57-57 and 38-29-40, respectively.

Here’s a more detailed list of the overall performance of every region.