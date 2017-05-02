Village chief, helper arrested for illegal cutting of trees

A barangay captain and the president of the Association of Barangay Captains in Sibonga and his helper were arrested for illegal cutting of trees at around 11 p.m. on Monday at Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu.

Guimbangkoan barangay captain Richie Fiel, 36, married and his helper Clyde Campaner, 30, single and a resident of barangay Sumagwan in Argao were temporarily detained at Sibonga Police Station after they were apprehended by forest rangers of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) based in Argao on Monday night.

According to PO3 Eduardo Semilla of Sibonga Police Station, Fiel and Campaner were turned over to them by forest rangers Leo Remetar, Lucio Tampipi, Rosalino Montejo and Apolinario Linganay.

Based on initial investigation, Fiel was driving a cargo truck loaded with native logs including Acacia, Dita and Laneti without documents. They were heading to Sibonga when forest rangers, who were travelling from the opposite direction, spotted them.

PO3 Semilla said the forest rangers will file a case for violation of Section 77 of R.A. 705 or illegal cutting of trees.