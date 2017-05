THE Pitstop opens its doors in SM City Cebu. Go on mango overload with unique offerings like Guimaras Mango Pizza – pizza topped with sweet mangoes melted with cheese along with special spices and herbs. Pitstop’s other signature dishes include Fish Fillet with Mango Sauce, Mango Bangus Sisig, and Chicken Mango Curry among others. Visit The Pitstop at the 3rd level near Cebu Trade Hall of SM City Cebu. /PR

