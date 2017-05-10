Motivational speaker urged jobseekers to ‘clean up social media profile’

In order to nail a successful job interview, motivational keynote speaker and author Jonathan Yabut advised job seekers to “clean up” their social media profile.

Yabut was among the speakers invited during the Oakridge Realty Development Corporation’s first Job Fair last April 26-27, which gathered exhibitors from business process outsourcing companies, Information and Communications Technology, hotels, retailers, among others.

“I’m sure some of us may have our own fair share of incriminating posts on our social media accounts, so it’s best to clean them up now because HR recruiters check candidates’ profile online and judge based on what they see,” Yabut said during the recently concluded Oakridge Job Fair last April 26-27, 2017 held at the Oakridge Pavilion in Oakridge Business Park.

Yabut, who gained his popularity after being the lone Filipino winner of the hit Asian reality TV show, The Apprentice Asia in 2013, noted that customizing one’s online profile to position yourself to a target audience is necessary because “first impressions often last.”

“First impressions may not necessarily reflect who you are but they matter especially among HR recruiters, so make it a good one,” he said.

Sharing some excerpts on his book “From Grit to Great,” Yabut also gave practical tips for millennials inorder for them to achieve their life goals.

“Millennials must find a career or life purpose and they can discover this by exposing themselves to many things like traveling, reading a book, or befriending someone.” he said.

For professionals expecting a promotion or salary raise, Yabut’s advice is to “vocalize it to your boss.”

“If you want something from your career, make sure your boss knows about it. Demand accountability from your boss to develop you.”

The Job Fair, which was held at the Oakridge Business Park located along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City, gained the support of the Department of Labor and Employment and the Public Employment Services Office./PR