Celebrate Mother’s Day At UNO!

Mother’s Day is celebrated to give honor and gratitude to the light of the home, our Moms. Here at the Waterfront, moms and their families are invited to enjoy with a sumptuous meal together at one of the City’s favorite buffet restaurants.

Moms will be spoiled for choice at UNO Sunday Lunch and Dinner buffet on May 13 and 14. Surprise your MOM to a mouthwatering buffet, hot and cold delicacies and Bohol Bouillabaisse. Each member of the family can enjoy an array of their favorites unlimited. Pampering services like Manicure/ Pedicure Service or GC, Foot Spa Services or GC by Salon de Rose, limited edition brushes, T-Shirt and other limited edition freebies as well as a special sale on selected Kitoko and Milbon Hair products await all MOMS dining at UNO. All these and more for only PHP 1,288.00/person. Price is subject to serve charge and VAT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit UNO at the Gourmet Walk, Lobby Level of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. They are open every 11:30 daily for Lunch and at 06:00 PM for dinner. For reservations and more information, kindly call us at 032-232-6888 local 8605.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in the City of Cebu and is the premier venue for events and conventions in the country. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City, Philippines.

For inquiries or reservations, please call (63-32) 232-6888 local 8605. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Drive, Lahug