Cebu drug raids yield P1M shabu; 8 nabbed

Six separate anti-illegal drug operations on Thursday in Cebu province yielded at least P1 million worth of suspected shabu and led to the arrest of eight persons.

The biggest haul came from the police’s buy-bust operation in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu where five medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 75 grams were confiscated from the Nabua brothers – Francisco, 42, and Ozner, 27, – whom police identified as “big-time drug suspects.”

“The brothers are considered high-value targets. They have been under surveillance for one month,” said Supt. Dexter Calacar, chief of Minglanilla Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that the brothers were arrested after Francisco sold a medium pack of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer in Phase 2 Springwoods Subdivision in Barangay Tulay at 10 p.m.

Four more medium packs of suspected shabu were confiscated from the Nabua brothers of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City and another sachet was also seized from Ozner’s possession.

According to the Dangerous Drugs Board, the street value of a gram of shabu is now P11,800, so this brings the 75-gram drug haul to P885,000.

Police also confiscated P25,000 cash and the P7,000 marked money from the suspects, who were detained at the Minglanilla Police Station.

In Danao City, police confiscated 22.30 grams of suspected shabu from Charmilyn Gonzaga, 26, Sandy Pagobo, 30, and Fremo Geronggay, 32, during three separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Guinsay.

PO3 Joel Ilustrisimo of the Danao City Police Station said they conducted three separate operations starting from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., arrested the three suspects and confiscated four medium packs and 49 sachets of suspected shabu from them.

Ilustrisimo said the suspected shabu were estimated to be worth at least P264,000.

The suspects were detained at the Danao City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

In Talisay City, police confiscated 11.92 grams of suspected shabu from Randy Aliganga, 37, together with his cohorts, Alquin Alima, 31, and Emmalinda Dalapo, 40.

According to police, the suspected shabu were worth at least P140,000.

Meanwhile, Daanbantayan police are looking for Joebert Rodrigo, 24, after his slingbag, which he left behind when he fled when police arrived in Barangay Malingin, contained 132 sachets of suspected shabu.

Police were called when Rodrigo had an argument with a barangay police security officer and fled when the police arrived.