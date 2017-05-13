2 nabbed in drug busts in Danao, Cordova

POLICE arrested two men in separate buy-bust operations in Danao City and Cordova town, northern Cebu Saturday night and confiscated more than P200,000 worth of shabu and assorted firearms.

First to be arrested was Jojit Gracamar, 37, of Barangay Poblacion, Danao City after he sold a sachet of shabu to a police poseur buyer just outside of his residence.

Members of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Danao City Police Station also recovered four medium packs believed to contain shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P238,360 from inside his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raiding team also recovered a .357 caliber revolver with three live ammunitions and a .38 caliber revolver from Gracamar’s place.

An hour later, Cordova police arrested Rolumo Sitoy, 46, of Barangay Catarman II after he sold a sachet of shabu to a police poseur buyer.

During the body frisk, police recovered three more sachets of shabu from his possession.