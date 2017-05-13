Capitol eyeing options to fund reconstruction of Baex building

The Cebu Provincial government is looking for three options to fund the reconstruction of Baex building that was badly damaged by the earthquake in October 2013.

Governor Hilario Davide III said that during the meeting of Feasibility Review Committee sometime last week, they discussed how to fund the reconstruction of old and dilapidated building beside the main Capitol building.

The Feasibility Review Committee is spearheaded by Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) head Architect Florentino Nimor.

Davide said that initially the committee had suggested three options, like the private-public partnership (PPP), applying for a loan or the province will shoulder the expenses for the construction without getting a loan.

The provincial government will rebuild the Baex building after it was declared unsafe for occupancy by structural engineers and the Office of the Building Official after being hit by the earthquake.

The proposed 12-storey building will house a Resource Command Center for Disaster Risk Reduction and some offices of the province as well as commercial spaces.

Davide also said that the Feasibility Review Committee suggested to review further the plan before they will submit their suggestions.

“After that kung mo-agree na ang (the committee), mo-approve na ko, then we will submit it to the Provincial Board and make a representation (After that if the committee will agree, I will approve it, then submit it to the PB and make a representation),” Davide said.

Davide admitted that the processing will take time but he assured that Baex building will be reconstructed under his term.