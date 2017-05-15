Danao police arrest ‘drug pusher’

An armed drug suspect was arrested with P238,360 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City on Sunday evening.

Vincent Jojit Gacrama, 37, was arrested after selling illegal drugs to a police poseur buyer.

Seized from Gacarma were three small packs and four medium packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

In a press statement issued by Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, Danao City Police chief, the suspect was also armed with a .357 revolver with three live ammunition.

Gacrama is now detained at Danao City Police Station and will be facing charges foe violation of Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 and Republic Act 10591./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba