Search for article

Danao police arrest ‘drug pusher’

SHARES:

04:56 PM May 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: Intern, May 15th, 2017 04:56 PM

 

An armed drug suspect was arrested with P238,360 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City on Sunday evening.

Vincent Jojit Gacrama, 37, was arrested after selling illegal drugs to a police poseur buyer.

Seized from Gacarma were three small packs and four medium packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

In a press statement issued by Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, Danao City Police chief, the suspect was also armed with a .357 revolver with three live ammunition.

Gacrama is now detained at Danao City Police Station and will be facing charges foe violation of Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 and Republic Act 10591./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.