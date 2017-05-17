15 drug suspects arrested in buy-bust

FIFTEEN drug personalities were arrested by the police in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu on Tuesday and yesterday dawn.

The separate drug operations started off with serving a warrant of arrest against drug detainee Rosendo Flores.

PO3 Reginald Galamgam of Naga Police Station served the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Jacinto Fajardo Jr. for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, against Flores in his detention cell at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, on Tuesday.

In Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu, wanted drug personality Renato Nemenzo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Sitio Laric, Barangay Poblacion.

A concerned citizen called the Pinamungajan Police Station to inform about the presence of Nemenzo in the area.

The suspect, however, voluntarily surrendered when the policemen arrived.

In Toledo City, 35-year-old drug suspect Alex Sigue, married, of Barangay Buanoy, Balamban, Cebu was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday night.

Recovered from his possession were 16 plastic packs containing suspected shabu worth P10,800. The confiscated items were sent to the Philippine National Police (PNP-7) Crime Laboratory Office for examination.

PO2 Joselito Genon of Toledo City Police Station said the suspect was included in their watch list. Genon said that although Sigue hails from Balamban, he operated his illegal activities in Toledo.

SPO2 Jerry Taboada led the buy-bust operation utilizing P500 bill as marked money against Sigue.

A charge of violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is now being readied against the suspect, who is now detained at the Toledo City Police Station.

In San Remigio town, northern Cebu, a 38-year-old man was caught in the act of selling shabu.

Suspect Lloyd Rivera yielded P2,360 worth of shabu.

In Mandaue City, four persons were apprehended in Purok Ampalaya, Barangay Cambaro, on Tuesday midnight.

A medium-sized pack and 17 small sachets containing suspected shabu worth around P20,000, drug paraphernalia and two P100 marked money were confiscated from Ranie Avila, 30; Evelyn de Jesus, 32; Ranie’s brother Mark Joseph Avila, 23; and Reden Borres, 28, all of Purok Ampalaya Barangay Cambaro.

The elements of Opao Police Station led by Chief Insp. Wilbert Parilla said Avila and De Jesus were the subject of the buy-bust operation.

Parilla said they just learned about the illegal drug activities of Avila and De Jesus last Monday.

In Lapu-Lapu City, brothers Saturnino and Rino Ybalez were arrested in their residence in Purok Ube, Barangay Gun-ob, during a buy-bust operation conducted by the elements of Hoops Dome Police Station led by station commander Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III past 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police confiscated from their possession six small sachets of suspected shabu and the P300 buy-bust money.

In another drug operation in Sitio Bunga, Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, the elements of Marigondon Police Station headed by Senior Insp. Alcon Escusora arrested a certain Jose Edgar Ponce, 55, on Wednesday dawn.

Seized from Ponce were 17 small plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth P3,200; P200 believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade; and the P200 buy-bust money.

Also in Lapu-Lapu City, three persons were arrested in a drug operation conducted by the elements of Pusok Police Station headed by Chief Insp.

Jaime Tolentino in Sitio Opa Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, at past 4 a.m. yesterday. They are Elmer Calunia Durano, 34, jobless and a native of Davao City; Eleuterio Soroño Igot, 30; and Efren delos Reyes Cahutay, 34.

Seized from them were suspected shabu worth P47,200 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board value and a .38 cal. revolver with two live bullets from Cahutay.

In another drug operation conducted by Marigondon Police Station, 39-year-old Siegfred Sagarino was arrested in Sitio Masiwa, Barangay Marigondon, past 3 a.m. yesterday. Sagarino allegedly yielded packs of shabu worth P129,800, P400 buy-bust money and P700 cash believed to be proceeds from selling drugs.