Two men wounded in north Cebu shootings

TWO men were shot and wounded in separate shooting incidents in Compostela and Danao City in northern Cebu on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Norman Jayme, 42, was shot two times by his drinking buddy, Feliciano Perales Jr., during a drinking session in Sitio Canamucan II, Barangay Canamucan in Compostela town, said PO1 Roland Alo of the Compostela Police Station.

Investigation showed that Jayme, Perales and some of their neighbors were having a drinking session outside the house of their neighbors, the Pilapils.

Alo said in the middle of their drinking session, Perales pulled out a .38 caliber revolver and shot Jayme in the stomach and right leg.

Perales then fled after the shooting while Jayme was rushed to the hospital by his wife and son.

Alo said that they were looking into jealousy as the possible motive of the attack with the suspect’s live-in partner having allegedly been romantically linked with the victim.

Alo said they were still looking for the suspect.

On Friday dawn in the neighboring city of Danao, Vincent Montecillo, 20, was shot and wounded by two unidentified attackers.

PO1 Joel Illustrisimo said that Montecillo was walking along the road in Barangay Cagat, Danao City, when two men on a pink motorcycle passed by.

Illustrisimo said that the victim was with his friends, who earlier attended a disco in the barangay.

He said that when the attackers were near the victim the backrider pulled out a gun, shot the victim, and then fled the area.

Friends of the victim rushed him to the hospital where his gunshot wound in the arm was treated.

Police, however, were still investigating the incident.