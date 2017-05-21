This columnist recently had the distinct privilege of speaking before the almost 300 inductees of the Pi Gamma Mu Honors Society Alpha, together with the alumni, officials and guests at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

All resplendent in their barong and terno, the young members were accompanied by their parents and loved ones, who with visible pride shared the honor of their achievements as among the “best of the best” of their respective class.

The first to be established in Asia 85 years ago, Pi Gamma Mu’s alumni consist of the Who’s Who in Philippine governance now and in the past — in the executive, legislative and judicial branches, constitutional offices, as well as the outstanding leaders from the private sector, the academe and civil society.

ADVERTISEMENT

My dear friend from UP dorm days, a fellow Cebuano, an officer of the Pi Gamma Mu and awardee of the UPD 2017 Gawad Tsanselor para sa Natatanging Guro, Dr. Ma. Cecilia Gastardo Conaco, with her usual straightforward tone, ribbed me soon as I arrived and asked if my speech was going to be inspiring enough to the youth.

I was specifically requested to speak about Benham Rise, a vast undersea territory of our country, including the 14-hectare extended continental shelf, still largely unknown by citizens, until a controversy made it hug the limelight and set media and many stakeholders on a frenzy last March.

National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had disclosed that Chinese vessels surveyed for three months last year this large area indisputably belonging to the Philippines: Benham Rise. The President’s controversial statements added fuel into the fire and made the protection of Benham Rise the rallying cry for our bold and vigorous assertion of our sovereign rights against any intruder, including China.

We love our country and are particularly sensitive to this issue amid the continuing pain and turmoil in the dispute involving our country and China on the West Philippine Seas.

As part of the 2016 government-led expedition to the Benham Rise, and more specifically in its shallowest part, the Benham Bank, Oceana was able to capture vivid images and videos of the wide array of corals and marine wealth in the area.

It provided the sophisticated camera and other equipment and software that helped the scientists and divers gather data on the marine ecosystem and Benham Bank’s biodiversity from 14 survey sites.

Benham Rise lies off the eastern coast of Luzon, and is bigger than the Marianne Pan-Saniano. Oceana’s marine scientist who was also on board the MV DA-BFAR which brought the scientists and divers to the area said, “We saw terraces of corals, as far as the eyes could see. It’s so exciting to know that we have such a vast and pristine coral reef ecosystem within Philippines territory.”

Benham Bank, with a 100 percent coral cover, would possibly be our only remaining pristine area.

With implications on food and national security, the need for protecting Benham Rise, with Benham Bank totally free from any human activity, is a top priority.

The terraces of corals and algae serve as a refuge for a variety of fish and other marine creatures.

It is a very encouraging development that our Department of Environment and Natural Resources through the Biodiversity Management Bureau has started the groundwork for the eventual adoption of a management plan for the area. Our national lawmakers have likewise filed bills for its management.

Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol and the Fisheries undersecretary and national director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources visited Benham Rise a few weeks ago, convinced more than ever that it should be protected, and in Secretary Piñol’s words, “as a source of food for future generations of Filipinos.”

In his Facebook post, he recommends that it be declared as a “Protected Food Supply Exclusive Zone.”

“As such, the Philippine Benham Rise should be protected from destructive mining and oil exploration.”

It is high time for our government agencies to work together as one for the protection of Benham Rise.

Amid the challenges posed by climate change and the need to promote food security and defend our national interest, the call of the hour is its sustainable management for the present and future generations.

It is time to craft the legal framework for its protection and sustainable management.

As Secretary Piñol proudly declared, “The Philippine Benham Rise is ours.” Let’s protect and nurture it — now!