Undermanned Boston crawls back to beat Cleveland in Game 3

11:52 AM May 22nd, 2017

Boston’s Avery Bradley shoots over Iman Shumpert of Cleveland in Game 3 of the East Finals. /Ap photo

Avery Bradley hit the game-winning three pointer to lift the undermanned Boston Celtics to a 111-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Bradley finished with 20 points while Marcus Smart led the team with 27 as Boston, playing for the first time in these playoffs without star Isiah Thomas, sliced its series deficit to 1-2.

Kyrie Irving had 29, Kevin Love added 28 for Cleveland, which led by as many as 21 but failed to hold on to suffer its first loss in the playoffs.

