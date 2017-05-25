Widower shot dead in his farm 

CEBU CITY–A 50-year-old widower was shot dead on Wednesday morning while tending to his farm in Sitio Kab-asan, Barangay Marmol, Tuburan town, about 90 km north of here.

Servando Aparicio was found lying on the ground by his son, Renante and barangay tanod Peter Dorado.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds in the head and chest.

Renante said he was cooking inside their house when he heard bursts of gunfire from his father’s farm, about 200 meters from his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

He immediately asked Dorado to go with him to check only to find his father dead.

The police had yet to determine the motive of the killing as well as the identity of the perpetrator.