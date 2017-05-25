DSWD on red alert after Marawi clash

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) activated its red alert status early yesterday to monitor and prepare for the possible consequences of the ongoing armed operation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and members of the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) who have pledged their allegiance to the international terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

According to a report from the DSWD-Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DREAMB) that as of 10 a.m. yesterday, the incident has already affected barangays Sarimanok, Basak, Malutlot, Bangon, Tuca, Caloocan, Marinaut and Makilala in Marawi City.

Residents were not allowed to go out of their houses for security reasons, and the city is now blocked by government forces and members of the ISIS-backed militants.

Locals from Cotabato City are also advised to take extra precautionary measures following the declaration of a triple red alert status by their city government due to sightings of alleged terrorists in their area.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo has already met with concerned DSWD officials regarding the response operation of the department on the incident which she will immediately report to President Rodrigo Duterte.

She also directed nearby regions in the conflict-affected areas to prepare for possible augmentation support since affected residents are expected to seek refuge in nearby regions.

“We are already anticipating evacuees from Marawi so our regional offices are now on call 24/7 to address the needs of affected residents and to monitor the situation on the grounds, as well as, to provide us regular situational reports,” said Taguiwalo.

“The DSWD is ready to provide relief assistance to the people of Marawi and to assist the evacuees in coordination with DSWD-ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao). We will ensure that the people’s well-being, life and rights are upheld and protected,” she added.

The department currently maintains 169,094 family food packs (FFPs) and standby funds amounting to P1,033,579,086.81 in the Central Office and all DSWD field offices in Mindanao. /PR