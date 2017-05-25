MARTIAL LAW GETS SUPPORT

Netizens supported President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao and his plans to extend it to the Visayas and Luzon in light of fears that the terrorist Maute Group may flee to neighboring Visayas and Luzon.

One netizen named Einre Saniramsad suggested that martial law should cover the entire Philippines. “Buong pilipinas para madisiplina yan sila (The entire Philippines so they would be disciplined)!”

Another netizen named Millie Juan Roble wrote that because she wanted peace, martial law is the answer to terrorism.

The martial law declaration stemmed from last Tuesday’s clash between soldiers and the Maute Group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

In a press conference in Moscow, Russia, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the martial law in Mindanao will last for 60 days.

