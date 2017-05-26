2 caught in possession of drugs at a checkpoint

Two men were caught in possesion of illegal drugs in a checkpoint operation along the National Highway of Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, northern Cebu on Thursday night.

The suspects Francis Bocatcat, 29, and Randy Mondigo, 27, both residents of Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Looc, Danao City were caught with one small packs and two medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 4.2 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Boards (DDB) value of P15,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Police Superintendent Melbert Glade Esguerra, chief of police of Liloan Police Station, the suspects tried to evade the checkpoint but operatives caught up with them.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of Section 11 of Article II of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code for driving without license and Article 151 of Revised Penal Code for trying to evade the checkpoint./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba