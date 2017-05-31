Nine injured as buses collide in Carcar City

Nine people were injured after a bus they rode in slammed into a minibus in Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City in southern Cebu yesterday afternoon.

PO1 Marjune Aledon of the Carcar City police said a bus of the Librando Trans Inc. is heading to Cebu City while a bus from Chan Transit was headed to Dumanjug town when the collision occurred.

The two drivers were also injured in the collision. “When the Librando bus approached a blind curve in Barangay Guadalupe, it slipped and swerved to the opposite lane. The minibus also approached the blind curve resulting to the collision,” Aledon said.

Aledon said Apolinar Jorillo, the Librando bus driver, was unable to control the bus since the road was slippery.

The victims were brought to Carcar City District Hospital and were discharged for minor injuries.

Jorillo is detained at the Carcar police precinct but Aledon said he will be released since there was no complaint filed against him. The company settled the medical expenses of the victims.