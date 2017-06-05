P1.5M shabu seized, 2 men nabbed

CEBU CITY ANTI-ILLEGAL DRUG OPERATIONS

A day after the regional police officers arrested two high value targets with alleged links to the late drug lord Jaguar Diaz during last Saturday’s buy-bust operation in Barangay Tisa, policemen this time from the Cebu City Police Office arrested two men in separate operations in the city and confiscated an estimated P1.5 million of suspected illegal drugs weighing at least 400 grams.

First to fall was Nieva Pocdol, 50, also known as “Embing,” who was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Sunday evening in Sitio Lawis Phanton, Barangay Lorega San Miguel at 11:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, City Intelligence Branch and City Drug Enforcement Unit chief, said that four large packs, four medium packs and seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing 400 grams were confiscated from Pocdol.

Navida said the suspected shabu had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1.4 million.

At least 30 minutes later, at past midnight on Monday, Navida’s team in a followup operation arrested Rex Labadan, 38, in his house in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

Navida said they arrested Labadan, whom they learned to have alleged links with Joselito “Otik” Arellano, a suspected drug lord inside the Cebu City Jail, whom Navida described as being the right hand man of the late Jaguar.

Arellano was arrested last Dec. 14, 2016 for robbery with violence or intimidation against persons.

Navida said that three medium packs and four sachets of suspected shabu weighing 40.16 grams were confiscated from the suspect.He said that the confiscated drugs were worth at least P100,000.

Both suspects were detained at the Cebu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.