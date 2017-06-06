Rep Garcia to ask Congress to look into Patafa-Tabal issue

Representative Gwen Garcia of Cebu’s third district is expected to file a resolution in Congress to start an investigation on the exclusion of Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal from the list of athletes for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This was announced Tuesday by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon Fernandez after he was informed by PSC legal counsel Atty. Ramsey Quijano.

This development comes after Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) chief Philip Ella Juico announced in a press conference Monday in Manila that they are officially dropping Tabal from the association and the lineup of the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old Tabal from

Barangay Guba, Cebu City is the first Filipino runner to compete in women’s marathon in the Olympics.