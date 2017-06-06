Search for article

Rep Garcia to ask Congress to look into Patafa-Tabal issue

SHARES:

01:13 PM June 6th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, June 6th, 2017 01:13 PM

Representative Gwen Garcia of Cebu’s third district is expected to file a resolution in Congress to start an investigation on the exclusion of Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal from the list of athletes for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This was announced Tuesday by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon Fernandez after he was informed by PSC legal counsel Atty. Ramsey Quijano.

This development comes after Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) chief Philip Ella Juico announced in a press conference Monday in Manila that they are officially dropping Tabal from the association and the lineup of the national team.

The 28-year-old Tabal from
Barangay Guba, Cebu City is the first Filipino runner to compete in women’s marathon in the Olympics.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.