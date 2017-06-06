Bulldogs crush Barako

THE 1994 Bulldogs remained in a class of their own as they nabbed their fourth straight win with a 94-79 bashing of the 1988 Barako in the USC North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2 Powered by Common Ground last weekend at the USC North Campus gym.

Sigmund Cabrera kept his foot on the gas pedal as he notched 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to help Batch 1994 remain ahead of the pack in Division 1.

James Lu added 16 points, three boards, two assists and four steals to spoil the combined 56-point output of the Barako’s Dindo Sausa and Edmund Odulio. The loss dropped 1988 to an even 1-1 (win-loss).

Meanwhile, many-time champions 1985 Legends finally got on the winning track as they smashed the 1982 Dominique Classics, 82-59.

Former pro Lou Regidor was his usual brilliant self as he had 33 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three steals to carry the Legends to their first win in three tries.

Batch 1982 got 19 from Jonathan Diaz.