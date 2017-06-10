Militants to hold Independence Day rally

MILITANT groups are going to hold a rally tomorrow in celebration of Independence Day.

The Anakbayan and Bayan will march from A.C. Cortes Avenue in Mandaue City to Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base (MBEAB) in Lapu-Lapu City.

Niño Olayvar, vice president of Anakbayan-Visayas, said that MBEAB is one of the agreed locations for Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) between the Philippines and the United States.

“Independence Day man on June 12, apan padayon tang gikontrol sa US through military interventions ug usa ana ang Edca (It’s Independence Day on June 12, but we are still controlled by the US through military interventions and one of that is Edca),” Olayvar told Cebu Daily News.

Around 300 members from Anakbayan and Bayan are expected to join the rally. They will start marching from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Aside from MBEAB, the militant groups are also set to hold rallies in other parts in the country, such as Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan, Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija and Lumbia Air Base in Cagayan de Oro.