Super Dad Awards at the Marriott

SUPER heroes are no match for your family’s biggest hero! Give dad a superb Father’s Day treat as the Garden Café presents Super Dad Awards at the Cebu City Marriott Hotel this June 18.

Because your dad is always awesome no matter the time or season, round up the entire family for lunch or dinner and create your own customized edible Super Dad Award to remind dad just how much you appreciate his love and care! Feast on a mouthwatering spread made to satisfy the Man of the House with your choice of carvings, prime roasted beef, home-cooked favorites, delectable desserts plus live entertainment and a special gift for dad.

Super Dad Awards Father’s Day Celebration is available for lunch and dinner at P1,200 nett per person. Check out the Garden Café’s Facebook page for more information or call 411-5800 for reservations. /PR