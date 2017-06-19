PMAXGlobal finds home in Cebu

A new ship of opportunities has docked on the shores of Cebu. PMAXGlobal, a world-class healthcare business process outsourcing company, has opened their Philippine branch at the 3rd floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu last May 31. The inauguration was participated by PMAXGlobal CEOs William Carns and Vishal Jain, together with Vice President for Global Strategy Michael Johnson, and Director of Operations Arun Alexander.

With over 45 years of experience, PMAXGlobal has developed a track record of delivering a comprehensive suite of business solutions for Healthcare all around the globe. And now, they have chosen Cebu as their hub in the Philippines.

“We are really excited that we chose Cebu and we are pleased with the decision,” said Michael Johnson, VP for Global Strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 600 vacancies to fill, PMAXGlobal is anticipating that within the next six months or before the year ends they will realize their hopes in gaining more employees and can soon expand to other offices and to continue to grow here in Cebu and even around the Philippines.

PMAXGlobal is the first company in Cebu to have a large number of medical coders undergo robust trainings to become the first group of U.S.-certified medical coders here in Cebu.

Although they are a healthcare BPO, PMAXGlobal is also looking for software developers, accountants, marketing professionals, phone representatives and many more positions in their new elegant and modern office.