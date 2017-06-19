RD Pawnshop partners with Globe Business

RD Pawnshop Inc., is a growing pawning and financial services provider. It has recently signed a partnership with Globe Business, the enterprise information and communications technology (ICT) arm of Globe Telecom for the use of over 180 G Suite licenses that will boost work productivity and collaboration among its employees. This partnership also maintains RD Pawnshop’s subscription to Globe Business’ connectivity and mobile telephone solutions.

The partnership converts RD Pawnshop’s legacy email system to G Suite, allowing RD Pawnshop employees to use intuitive consumer technology like Gmail and Google+ Hangouts at work. The service allows employees to create, share and work on files with the whole team in real-time with Google Docs, Sheets and Slides and store them all in the cloud with Google Drive.

RD Pawnshop General Manager Alma Pascual shares her experience with Globe Business,”Globe has been a partner to RD Pawnshop in its day-to-day existence. Everything we do depends on connectivity and Globe Business has always been there to support us. We can’t stress how ICT solutions have helped us improve our operational efficiency and we couldn’t have a better partner in Globe Business.”

Powered by Google Cloud, G Suite allows users to communicate faster and more conveniently with Gmail. It provides storage of up to 30 GB of email per user, advanced spam filtering, lightning-fast message search, integrated text, voice and multi-person video chat.

G Suite users can also arrange meetings and organize schedules with Google Calendar, experience hassle-free file management with Google Drive which can be accessed anytime and anywhere from any device, conduct real-time collaboration with Google Docs and Google Sheets, and make beautiful presentations together with Google Slides.

Moreover, G Suite also empowers employees to create and share website projects and intranet pages even without any programming skills or technical support through Google Sites, connect with the right people, ideas, and information with Google+, and manage business critical information with Google Vault retention, archiving, and eDiscovery tool. Read more about G Suite, or contact your Globe Business Account Manager to learn more. /PR