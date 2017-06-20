Names of assailant, victims inside CPDRC disclosed

The names of the assailant and the inmates who were attacked inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) last Saturday evening were disclosed to local media Tuesday morning.

The 55-year-old suspect identified as Vicente Tumangan was accused of stabbing Bienvenido “Jun” Noel, whose wife was reportedly smuggling illegal drugs in the facility. Noel was convicted of murder.

Four other prisoners were wounded as they tried to stop Tumangan from attacking Noel. Their names were not yet authorized for disclosure.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said reports submitted to her discovered that Tumangan had a personal grudge against Noel. “Although there is an ongoing investigation because the victim is not talking…he refuses to,” she said.

She said Noel was regarded as “a bully” inside the jail facility by Tumangan.

Acting Warden Roberto Legaspi said all five victims will file charges against the suspect.