One dead, six others injured in vehicle mishap

A Cebu City Hall employee died while six others were brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) after their vehicle fell through a narrow ditch in Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City, Wednesday afternoon.

The employees of Cebu City Hall’s General Services Office (GSO) were headed back to their office after delivering tents to Barangay Bonbon residents when their vehicle lost its brakes, causing it to fall to a nearby ditch.

Kenneth Siasar, Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) administrator, said the test results on the employees have yet to be disclosed.