Cebuano Pantino ousted in quarterfinal round

WINNING tight games can increase a player’s morale. It can also wear them out.

Such is the case for Cebuano tennis sensation Arthur Craig Pantino who fell short to India’s Sacchit Sharrma 6-3, 6-3, Friday in the quarterfinal round of the PTT-International Tennis Federation (ITF) – Week 1 competition in Thailand.

The 16-year-old Pantino, who is coming off close wins over Muhammad Dhaifullah 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, and Theerta Macherla 7-6 (2), 6-1 in the earlier rounds, had a hard time controlling Sharrma’s sizzling forehands and crisp backhands.

“My opponent played well and he made me run a lot. I think my balls were too short and that’s why he was dictating me. I also played well but it was just not enough to win the match,” Pantino said.

Earlier in the tournament, Pantino and fellow Filipino John Otico, the tourney’s top seeded boys doubles team, absorbed a stunning, 6-2, 4-6, 8-10 loss to unseeded Indian duo of Sumitpal Singh and Dipin Wadhwa.

Pantino looks to rebound next week when he competes in the second week of the PTT-ITF which is slated on June 26 in the same venue.