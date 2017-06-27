Police hunt down 2 men in Danao pawnshop heist

THE Danao City police are still tracking down the two male suspects who ransacked a pawnshop in the city on Sunday afternoon and fled with P2.2 million worth of jewelry and P40,000 cash.

The burglars entered the Montaña Pawnshop by breaking the cement wall of the building using an electric drill. Once inside, the burglars forcibly opened the vault with an electric drill where the jewelry and cash were placed.

The suspects reportedly checked in at room number 104 of Benedict Hometel and bore a hole through the room’s wall where they passed through and went their way to the nearby building where the pawnshop is located.

Danao City police Chief Gerard Pelare said in an interview with Cebu Daily News that they are looking for possible inside job in the theft and would invite the employees of Benedict Hometel pension house and Montaña Pawnshop for questioning.

Pelare said the robbers might have local contacts who assisted them because the robbery was well executed.

He said they are also trying to establish whether the robbers have links with the Acetylene gang.

Cebu provincial police Director Eric Noble said he already sent operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) to the area to help gather data and information relevant to the case.

Supt. Joie Yape, chief of the PIB, said they already have the names of persons whom they would invite for questioning but refused to reveal them to the public as the investigation is still ongoing.