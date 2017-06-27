Strafing of Talisay jail aimed at harassment

AUTHORITIES are now looking into the possible involvement of two persons in the strafing of the Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City.

Two persons riding a motorcycle are believed to have strafed the gate of the jail and are believed to be allies of high-profile inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP- 7) Regional Chief of Staff, Jail Supt. Jessie Calumpang said the strafing was a form of harassment, after jail officials have strictly complied with the security requirements directed by the BJMP.

According to Calumpang, before the strafing happened, he paid a visit to the Talisay City Jail to reiterate the new guidelines to be implemented in order to prevent the entry of contraband, mostly illegal drugs and to separate high-profile inmates from the rest of the prisoners and closely monitor them and their visitors.

He said the strafing could have been a way of threatening the warden, Jail Supt. Gil Enopia, by some allies of the high-profile inmates, who implemented the strict security measures at the jail.

“Away man kaha ni ato, kontra drugas, guerahon nato (This is our fight against drugs so lets wage the war),” said Calumpang.

The BJMP chief of staff said he also received a report of a room being used by the inmates for conjugal visits but this turned out false.

Meanwhile, Jail Warden Enopia said he could not say if the high-profile inmates were responsible for the strafing.

He believes there was really no single target during the strafing but rather, was an act to show the inmates’ objection to the strict implementation of security procedures.

For now, jail personnel have not been augmented but if any strafing happens anew, they will ask help from the Talisay Police Office, Enopia added.

PO3 Juniel Ater, desk officer of the Talisay Police Station said they need to enhance the CCTV cameras in order to identify the suspects.

He said the police and the jail officials are closely coordinating to identify the suspects.