New social welfare chief in Mandaue on July 1

04:47 PM June 28th, 2017

By: Norman V. Mendoza, June 28th, 2017 04:47 PM

Jesselito Perez

MANDAUE City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing released an order appointing protocol officer Jesselito Perez as acting chief of the City Social Welfare Services Office effective on Saturday this week July 1.

Perez is tasked to oversee a minor revamp of the CSWS. “He has significant experience in this having worked extensively with DSWD during my time as Congressman,” Quisumbing said.

Quisumbing said he wants the CSWS to update their records keeping and efficiency. Perez will replace outgoing CSWS chief Violy Cavada who had served since the tenure of former mayor and now Rep. Jonas Cortes of Cebu’s 6th district.

Cavada will retire also on Saturday this week.

