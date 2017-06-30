CIDG agents arrest suspect in lawyer’s murder

Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested on Friday the suspected mastermind and gunman in the killing of environmental lawyer Mia Manuelita Mascariñas-Green in Bohol last February 15.

Lloyd Lancer Gonzaga, did not resist arrest when the agents served three arrest warrants against him inside a house in Davao City past 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We finally found him,” Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, CIDG 7 deputy director, told Cebu Daily News over the phone.

The 34-year-old Gonzaga will be brought to the CIDG 7 office in Cebu City on Monday before being presented to the three courts that issued the arrest warrants against him.

Judge Lindecita Arcamo of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1 in Tagbilaran City issued the warrant of arrest against Gonzaga for the crime of murder. No bail was recommended.

He is also facing four counts of attempted murder before Judge Leo Moises of RTC Branch 3, and illegal possession of firearms befor Judge Jorge Cabalit of the RTC 48.

Agents of the CIDG 7 coordinated with their counterparts in Davao City to arrest Gonzaga.

Gonzaga, a resident of Panglao town in Bohol, was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Mascariñas-Green who was shot while driving home with her three children and nanny last Feb. 15.

Based on the investigation, Gonzaga was linked to the killing after he was seen arguing with Mascariñas-Green inside the courtroom recently, police said.

Mascariñas-Green was the lawyer of Conrada Blomqvist who sued Gongaza over a land conflict in Panglao town which is popular for its white sand beaches in Bohol.

Chat Conversation End

Type a message…