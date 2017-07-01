Cebu City police to secure areas showing Pacquiao fight

Cebu City police will secure establishments and other areas that offer live streaming of the title fight between Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Australian challenger Jeff Horn tomorrow.

While the crime rate usually drops during a Pacquiao fight Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said police should not be complacent.

He called on the public to report to the police any suspicious-looking persons.

Police are still in full alert in the wake of the Marawi City siege.

“Sinabihan natin sila na hindi makampante, kahit na kadalasan, peaceful during Pacquiao’s fight, we should still be more vigilant baka samantalahin ng mga lawless elements,” Doria said.

A live streaming of the fight will also be shown at the CCPO.