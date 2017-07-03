Jealous security guard shoots couple, hurts girl in Liloan

A LOVE triangle led to a shooting that injured one man and two women along the national highway of Sitio Bagong Dan, Barangay Yati in Liloan town, Cebu, at 10:35 p.m. last Sunday.

Liloan police identified the victims as 34-year-old Harry Baring, a resident of Barangay Yati, Liloan town, and 30-year-old Liezel Arcenal of Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Joey Mancio, a resident of Sitio San Vicente Ferrer in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, and a security guard assigned at a mall in Consolacion town, Cebu.

Supt. Milbert Glade Esguerra, Liloan police chief, said Mancio supposedly followed Baring and Arcenal and fired several shots, injuring them.

A nearby resident named Lyra Mae Talisic was wounded by a stray bullet.

Both Baring and Arcenal, who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident, were married to other people, while Mancio supposedly had a previous relationship with Arcenal even if he was also married.

Baring sustained a gunshot wound on his right hand while Arcenal sustained gunshot wounds on her head and back, while the 20-year-old Talisic got wounded on her left foot.

Mancio sped away after the shooting but eventually surrendered to the Mandaue City police.

He is now detained at the Liloan Police Precinct while charges of multiple frustrated homicide are being readied against him.

All three victims are confined at a Cebu City hospital.