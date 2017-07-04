No Gisela, but divers find blasted fish

THE search for body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel has entered its 17th day and volunteer divers, who continued to scour the seawaters of Olango Channel, had still come out of the water empty-handed.

They instead recovered at least 6 kilos of the estimated 30 kilos of blasted fish at the bottom of the Olango Channel.

However, they are targeting a cave they discovered 40 meters under water, Emeterio Bonghanoy, a dive master — who led the five divers in the search yesterday — said they spotted the underwater cave but did not enter it because they were not prepared to go inside.

“It is possible that an object from the outside can enter inside as it was spacious and narrow with sandy flooring,” Bonghanoy said in Cebuano.

He said they would need a long rope and flashlights to check the cave.