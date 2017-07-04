Search for article

No Gisela, but divers find blasted fish

11:13 PM July 4th, 2017

By: Norman Mendoza, July 4th, 2017 11:13 PM

BIEN UNIDO MAYOR BONIEL LAST SEARCH/JUNE 27,2017:Divers who volunteer to search Bien unido Mayor Gisela Boniel in Caubian sea were she was alledgedly dump by her husband Board Member Niño Rey Boniel dive to search her missing body.These is the last search of the missing Mayor.(CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

THE search for body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel has entered its 17th day and volunteer divers, who continued to scour the seawaters of Olango Channel, had still come out of the water empty-handed.

They instead recovered at least 6 kilos of the estimated 30 kilos of blasted fish at the bottom of the Olango Channel.

However, they are targeting a cave they discovered 40 meters under water, Emeterio Bonghanoy, a dive master — who led the five divers in the search yesterday — said they spotted the underwater cave but did not enter it because they were not prepared to go inside.

“It is possible that an object from the outside can enter inside as it was spacious and narrow with sandy flooring,” Bonghanoy said in Cebuano.

He said they would need a long rope and flashlights to check the cave.

