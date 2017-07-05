Over P2M drugs seized from village exec, drug suspect in Badian

CEBU CITY—A village chief and a resident were arrested on Wednesday morning after more than P2.1 million worth of shabu were seized in separate operations in Badian town, about 106 km southwest of here. Epifania Alvizo, village chief of Malabago in Badian, and Ronan Librando were detained at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Cebu City pending the filing of charges.

Librando was the first to fall after PDEA-7 agents pounced on him following a buy-bust operation at Sitio Cabil-isan, Barangay Banhigan, Badian about 4:30 a.m. Seized from the suspect were two packs of shabu worth P600,000, according to a spot report from PDEA-7.

In less than two hours, another team conducted a separate buy-bust operation in Alvizo’s house in Barangay Malabo.

The village chief was arrested after the agents seized at least 550 grams of shabu worth about P1,500,000.